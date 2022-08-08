Mitchell A. Hoaghan, 75, Eden Valley

November 26, 1946 - August 2, 2022

There will be no services for Mitchell A. Hoaghan, age 75, who passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home in Eden Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Mitchell was born November 26, 1946 in Paynesville to Elton and Shirley Olson. He is survived by his children, Benjamin Podvin of Monticello, and Emily Podvin of Annandale; mother of his children, Melanie Podvin-Rowe of Monitcello; and other family and friends. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents.