Missouri Man Arrested in St. Cloud on DWI, Threats Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A Missouri man faces criminal charges after he was arrested in St. Cloud for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Thirty-eight-year-old Elijah Sharks Jr. of St. Louis was arrested early Friday morning after a witness reported his erratic driving to the police.

The witness said he saw Sharks hit a curb, stop at a green light, and then "floor it" through the intersection. The man followed Sharks to give live updates on Sharks' location to the dispatcher.

Court records show at one point, Sharks got out of his car, yelled at the witness about following him, and briefly pointed a handgun at him.

Officers made a traffic stop after spotting Sharks in the area of 33rd Avenue South and 2nd Street South. Officers determined Sharks was showing signs of impairment and arrested him. Police allegedly found a loaded handgun in the back pocket of the front passenger seat.

Get our free mobile app

Sharks was booked into the Stearns County Jail where officers say he refused to take a breath test.

He is charged with felony threats of violence, refusal to submit to a test, and DWI. Court records show Sharks has a previous DWI conviction in Missouri from 2019.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.