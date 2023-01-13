Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?

The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).

By comparison, the index finished at 84 points for the entire season last year. In recent years, the winter of 2013-14 is considered the most severe at 207 points. The lowest SCI score on record was the winter of 2011-12 with just 16 points. The most severe winter was 1916-17 at 305 points.

The SCI assigns points for days that have a high of 10 or colder and nights below zero. If the low drops colder than 20 below more points are given to that day. Days with one-inch snowfalls get one point, four-inch snowfalls get four points, and an eight snowfall gets 16 points. Also, one point is given for every day there is a snow depth of 12 inches or more.