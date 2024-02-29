Minnesota’s Projected Surplus Continues to Grow

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The latest economic forecast shows Minnesota's projected budget surplus for 2024-25 growing by 1.3 billion dollars to 3.7 billion.

But there's still a long-term "structural imbalance" that could cause problems in 2025-26 -- although officials say it's smaller since the last forecast.

State Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell says because of that, lawmakers should still exercise caution on spending.

House Republican Minority Leader Lisa Demuth says, "Minnesota’s budget is still on the verge of a deficit thanks to Democrats’ irresponsible and unaffordable spending spree last year."