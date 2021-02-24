Minnesota’s COVID-19 Hospital Admissions Plummet Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says only 1 new patient had to be admitted to the hospital Tuesday due to COVID-19, but 9 more people died due to complications associated with the virus.

The new figures bring the state's death toll to 6,443.

Of the 761 new cases of the virus in Minnesota, the tri-county area accounted for only 15 of those. Sherburne County reported 10 new cases, while Stearns County had 4, and Benton County added 1.

All told, 25,579 people have needed to be hospitalized since the pandemic began with 5,281 patients needing to be admitted into the ICU.

Of the 480,845 positive cases in Minnesota, 12,876 remain active.

Minnesota has now surpassed 7.2-million completed tests.