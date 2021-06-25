Minnesota’s 4th Of July Fireworks Display Guide
It's hard to believe the 4th of July is right around the corner. If you're looking to celebrate with fireworks, look no further! We've got central Minnesota's guide to local fireworks. And, if you're traveling 'up north' and abroad we've got a few outside of the area displays you should know about too.
- Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lake Darling near Arrowwood Resort at 2100 Arrowwood Lane Northwest.
- Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. in the Annandale Municipal Park located at 300 Oak Avenue North.
- Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Johnny Cake Ridge Park.
- Sunday, July 4 at Lake Bemidji. The start time is anytime between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
- Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at National Sports Center.
- Saturday, July 3rd around 10 p.m. at Hyland Lake Ski Jump.
- Fireworks at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
- Gull Lake Fireworks hosted by Madden's and Cragun's start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
- Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days fireworks start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd.
- Sunday, July 4 around 10 p.m. (at dusk) at Cannon Valley Fair at 800 North 9th St.
- Sunday, July 4 around 10 p.m. at Serpent Lake.
- Saturday, July 3rd at 10 p.m. at Sand Island on Crosslake.
Sunday, July 4 at 10:10 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park.
- Saturday, July 3rd at Salk Middle School and VandenBerge Middle School at 10 p.m.
- Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.
- Saturday, July 3rd at 10:10 p.m. at Trailside Parks.
- Friday, July 2nd the St. Cloud Rox will host Friday Night Fireworks following the St. Cloud Rox game.
- Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Wilson Park . You can also see the fireworks from Hester Park and areas along the Mississippi River.
- Sunday, July 4 at dusk at Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake located at 151 Lake Avenue South.
- Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at HealthEast Sports Center.
Are there any fireworks displays happening in our area that aren't on the list? Let us know and we'll add it. Email ashli@mix949.com. Happy 4th of July, friends!
