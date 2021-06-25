Minnesota’s 4th Of July Fireworks Display Guide

It's hard to believe the 4th of July is right around the corner. If you're looking to celebrate with fireworks, look no further! We've got central Minnesota's guide to local fireworks. And, if you're traveling 'up north' and abroad we've got a few outside of the area displays you should know about too.

Alexandra

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lake Darling near Arrowwood Resort at 2100 Arrowwood Lane Northwest.

Annandale

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. in the Annandale Municipal Park located at 300 Oak Avenue North.

Apple Valley

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Johnny Cake Ridge Park.

Bemidji

Sunday, July 4 at Lake Bemidji. The start time is anytime between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Blaine

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at National Sports Center.

Bloomington

Saturday, July 3rd around 10 p.m. at Hyland Lake Ski Jump.

Brainerd

Fireworks at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Gull Lake Fireworks hosted by Madden's and Cragun's start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days fireworks start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd.

Cannon Falls

Sunday, July 4 around 10 p.m. (at dusk) at Cannon Valley Fair at 800 North 9th St.

Crosby

Sunday, July 4 around 10 p.m. at Serpent Lake.

Crosslake

Saturday, July 3rd at 10 p.m. at Sand Island on Crosslake.

Duluth

Sunday, July 4 at 10:10 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park.

Elk River

Saturday, July 3rd at Salk Middle School and VandenBerge Middle School at 10 p.m.

Forest Lake

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.

Pequot Lakes

Saturday, July 3rd at 10:10 p.m. at Trailside Parks.

St. Cloud

Friday, July 2nd the St. Cloud Rox will host Friday Night Fireworks following the St. Cloud Rox game.

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Wilson Park . You can also see the fireworks from Hester Park and areas along the Mississippi River.

Spicer

Sunday, July 4 at dusk at Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake located at 151 Lake Avenue South.

Woodbury

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at HealthEast Sports Center.

Are there any fireworks displays happening in our area that aren't on the list? Let us know and we'll add it. Email ashli@mix949.com. Happy 4th of July, friends!

