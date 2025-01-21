Minnesotans Pardoned After Trump Keeps January 6th Promise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- Over a dozen Minnesotans convicted or otherwise charged in the January 6th, 2021, Capitol insurrection are now pardoned.

President Donald Trump announced the pardon of more than 15 hundred January 6th rioters on day one of his presidency.

Among those is former Minneapolis resident 45-year-old Brian Mock. He was sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting four police officers and carrying a baton as a weapon.

Hamline University political analyst David Schultz says for Trump supporters, the pardons signal

Their actions were justified. For others, it sends a signal that bad behavior doesn't bring any consequences

Despite Trump's campaign pledge to unite the country, Schlutz says:

He starts off a divided presidency, much in the same way that he started off eight years ago with the divided presidency

The J-6 pardon was one of more than 200 executive orders Trump was expected to sign on Inauguration Day.