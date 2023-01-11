Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home

The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter.

It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.

It just so happens that January is Radon Awareness Month and it is a good time to have your home tested for radon. According to an article on kfgo.com some of the largest radon levels in the country are right here in Minnesota.

Decades ago, I had a friend whose parents had their home tested for radon. The amount of radon in their home was crazy high. The tests revealed that living in that house was equal to smoking 4 packs of cigarettes a day. The house was demolished and rebuilt but it may have been too late. Both my friends parents passed a way at a fairly young age from cancer.

Minnesota Department of Health's Dan Tranter said this “Winter – not just January – but any time really, during the heating season, is a good time to test in the sense that you’re more likely to have the house closed up, you’re heating the house, the ground is frozen,” Tranter said. “So, radon levels might be higher but we can test any time of the year and every house is different.”

It's recommended that you teat your house at least every 4 years. You can pick up test kits at any hardware store. You can also get them at a local health department or order them at mn.radon.com.

