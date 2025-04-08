Minnesota Zoo Ready For A Jam Packed 2025
APPLE VALLEY (WJON News) -- A popular Minnesota attraction is gearing up for a fun-filled 2025. Spring has sprung at the Minnesota Zoo and it will have a lot of new things to see and experiences for people to enjoy.
The zoo will celebrate 25 years of Farm Babies from April 26th through May 18th where people can see baby piglets, lambs, ducklings, and more and help welcome them to the park. For adults, there is the 21 and over Bears and Brews on May 17th with samples from over 20 breweries and distilleries, live music, and after-hour access to animal trails.
Tickets for Bears and Brews are $40 - $45 and limited. There are also new animal faces to see with two orphaned puma cubs, a rescued red fox, Cedar the otter, and more. The Minnesota Zoo has over 4,500 animals to see and is open year-round.
