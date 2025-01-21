Embrace The Cold At Minnesota Zoo’s Winterfest

APPLE VALLEY (WJON News) -- You can warm up with a new event at the Minnesota Zoo this weekend. Winterfest takes place on Saturday with fun for the whole family.

There will be a one-of-a-kind sculpted ice bar serving up frosty drinks, S'mores Outdoors by the fire, and hot dish specials at the Wild Cafe. Plus, story time with local children's author Heather Boschke reading from her book "Little Birdie Buddies."

The animals will be out on the Northern Trail, or thaw out inside exploring the Tropics Trail and Discovery Bay featuring five sea lions. Saturday also is the unveiling of the adults-only Zoo After Hours. Winterfest runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $17.95 to $23.95 to attend.

