Minnesota Zoo Reopening on Friday

APPLE VALLEY -- The Minnesota Zoo is opening again. The zoo in Apple Valley will start allowing guests back to their indoor and outdoor trails Friday.

You will have to buy your tickets in advance online for a specific date and time. Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance.

Spokesman Zach Nugent says, after being closed for months, it will be nice to have people back at the zoo.

Yes, March 14th is when we had to close down because of the global pandemic, and even though we closed to guests the Minnesota Zoo remained hard at work. Our zookeepers have been doing a tremendous job just continuing to maintain the zoo.

Nugent says live programs like the bird shows and Close Encounters will not be happened.

Also, play areas including the Splash Pad will remain closed. Masks will also be required for all people ages three and up.