Freezing Drizzle Could Disrupt Holiday Travel Plans

Freezing Drizzle Could Disrupt Holiday Travel Plans

Photo by Oleg Bilyk on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in place on Christmas night into Friday morning for several Minnesota counties.

Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties are included in the advisory, which will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Freezing drizzle expected.

Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to around one-tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel.

It's a gloomy forecast for the holidays with fog, drizzle, and cloudy skies all possible over the next few days. Temperatures will generally stay in the 30s, with some spots getting near or just below freezing. Some slick travel is possible where temperatures drop below freezing.

YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos

Fueled by a nonstop news cycle, 2025 unfolded in real time with historic change, political tension, and powerful emotion. These photos capture the moments that shaped the year.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON