UNDATED (WJON News) -- There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in place on Christmas night into Friday morning for several Minnesota counties.

Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties are included in the advisory, which will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

Freezing drizzle expected.

Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to around one-tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel.

It's a gloomy forecast for the holidays with fog, drizzle, and cloudy skies all possible over the next few days. Temperatures will generally stay in the 30s, with some spots getting near or just below freezing. Some slick travel is possible where temperatures drop below freezing.