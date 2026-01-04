UNDATED (WJON News) -- Look for a wintry mix of precipitation on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Morrison, Benton, Sherburne, and Wright Counties, along with areas to the east.

It will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. on Sunday until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Mixed precipitation expected. Sleet accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch, and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

A few hours of freezing rain and sleet are likely this afternoon along and east of the Mississippi River. Ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch and minor sleet accumulations are expected.

Another round of freezing rain will be possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be close to freezing, so how warm we get will determine how impactful the event is for travel.

Be alert for slick spots while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.