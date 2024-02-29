March, Spring Weather Forecasts for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a very mild and dry winter, thanks to a strong El Nino, it's time to turn the calendar to March. And look ahead to the meteorological spring.

The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for Minnesota.

As for March, we are going in like a lamb, and the trend of above-normal temperatures looks like it will be holding.

St. Cloud's average high temperature at the beginning of the month is about 30 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high temperature is 47 degrees.

The Weather Channel is calling for high temperatures to be above normal every day for at least the first half of the month with 40s and 50s common for most days.

Precipitation-wise much of Minnesota is expected to have about average amounts of precip in March, with the possibility of slightly above normal amounts in southwestern Minnesota.

St. Cloud averages about 8.2 inches of snow in March. We also average about 1.5 inches of rain during the month.

St. Cloud's snowfall total so far this season is only at 13.6 inches. We'd normally be at about 34.9 inches by this point in the season. We're 21.3 inches below normal.

Right now we're still at the second least amount of snow for one season on record in St. Cloud.

Last year's record breaking snow total was up to 60.3 by this point in the season.

The Weather Channel says we could see some rain on Sunday, but the long-range forecast is pretty dry.

For the spring months of March, April and May the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures to remain with us, with average amounts of precipitation.

The Climate Prediction Center earlier said we'll be transitioning from an El Nino pattern back to a neutral pattern starting in April with a La Nina developing by this summer.

