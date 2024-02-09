Goodbye El Nino Here Comes La Nina in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've been experiencing our mildest winter in a generation this year thanks to a Super El Nino. However, there is a change coming.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has released its long range forecast. They say the United States will transition from El Nino to a neutral pattern by April through June of this year.

Last year in April they predicted the Super El Nino that we are currently experiencing.

They say there are increasing odds of a La Nina developing between June and August. Historically there is a tendancy for La Nina to follow strong El Nino events.

While no two La Nina events are exactly alike, the polar jet stream is typically farther south than usual. That would enhance the chances for below normal temperatures in the upper Midwest. It also slightly increases the chance for above normal precipitation for most of the Midwest.

Get our free mobile app

We are just coming off a rare triple La Nina pattern that lasted from 2020 through 2023. Of course, the winter of 2022-2023 produced record snowfall of 88.2 inches for St. Cloud, however it is too soon to say what will happen next winter.

READ RELATED ARTICLES