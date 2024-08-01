Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for August

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month of August for Minnesota.

They say the temperatures should be pretty close to normal in Minnesota.

Here in St. Cloud, the average high temperature to start the month is about 82 degrees. By the end of the month, our average high temperature is about 77 degrees.

The Weather Channel's forecast is calling for temps to be well above normal to start the month with a few highs close to 90 degrees. But, look for highs below normal in the 70s starting next week and lasting through at least the first half of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center says we should be above normal for rainfall in August here in Minnesota.

St. Clouod Averages about 3.68 inches of rain in August.

Our next best chance for rain is on Monday. Otherwise, the Weather Channel's forecast is mostly dry in the first half of the month.

In July, St. Cloud officially had 4.11 inches of rain, which is a half inch above normal. For the summer months, St. Cloud has had 10.31 inches of rain, which is nearly 3 inches above normal.

