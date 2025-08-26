Important Reminders For Minnesota Waterfowl Hunters This Season

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that Minnesota's waterfowl seasons are approaching.

The early teal season starts on Saturday, September 6th, and runs through Wednesday, September 10th.

The early goose season is from September 6th through the 21st.

Hunters are reminded to be aware and cautious around wild rice beds.

All hunters age 16 and older are required to have federal duck stamps. Waterfowl hunters are also required to have a small game license, Harvest Information Program certification, and residents ages 18 to 64 must have a state waterfowl stamp.

An early goose permit is no longer required, but hunters may still need a small game license.

You can find more information on the regulations by visiting the DNR's waterfowl hunting webpage.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz