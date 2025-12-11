ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has announced $91.7 million in low-interest loans and grants to support critical wastewater and drinking water infrastructure improvements across 26 cities statewide.

MPFA Executive Director Steve Walter:

So as a drinking water treatment system reaches its useful life and needs to be replaced, that is exactly one of the uses our funds are intended to do to keep that system operating effectively.

Walter says, the MPFA’s work in keeping our water clean, drinkable, and accessible is an investment in Minnesota’s health, environment, and economy.

Other uses might be if there's a new contaminant found, like you've heard of the PFAS, the forever chemicals. If those are found, money can go to a new treatment to reduce particular chemicals.

Since its inception in 1987, the MPFA has provided nearly $7.4 billion for public infrastructure programs statewide, impacting almost every community in Minnesota.

Central Minnesota Communities Receiving Grants:

Foley - $664,898

Randall - $6,615,510

Rockville - $1,201,000

St. Cloud - $2,362,966

Sauk Rapids - $645,800