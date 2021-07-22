Minnesota Teen Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash

Get our free mobile app

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a teenager was the latest victim of an alcohol-involved traffic crash in Minnesota.

19-year-old Shaterries Barlow a Minneapolis was killed early Thursday when the car she was in went off a road in St. Paul and crashed. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was the lone passenger in the vehicle, which was being driven by another teenager.

The State Patrol report on the deadly crash indicates alcohol was detected in the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Reshawna Mosley of Detroit Lakes. She was transported to Regions Medical Center in St. Paul to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the 12:30 AM crash.

