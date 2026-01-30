Teacher Of The Year Candidates Represent Schools From All Over
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The 2026 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 128 candidates.
This year's program will name the 62nd Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, and those from public or private schools.
The field of candidates includes:
Kimball Area
Lisa Hennen
Sartell-St. Stephen
Britney Soldner
Lindsey Trimbo
Sauk Rapids-Rice
Susana Manea
St. Cloud Area School District
Jodee Blair
Devon Bowker
Paige Janorschke
Vida A. Peterson
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 3rd at the St. Paul River Centre.
