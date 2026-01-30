ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The 2026 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 128 candidates.

This year's program will name the 62nd Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, and those from public or private schools.

The field of candidates includes:

Kimball Area

Lisa Hennen

Sartell-St. Stephen

Britney Soldner

Lindsey Trimbo

Sauk Rapids-Rice

Susana Manea

St. Cloud Area School District

Jodee Blair

Devon Bowker

Paige Janorschke

Vida A. Peterson

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 3rd at the St. Paul River Centre.