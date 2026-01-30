Teacher Of The Year Candidates Represent Schools From All Over

Teacher Of The Year Candidates Represent Schools From All Over

Photo by Laura Rivera on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The 2026 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 128 candidates.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

This year's program will name the 62nd Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, and those from public or private schools.

The field of candidates includes:

Kimball Area
Lisa Hennen

Sartell-St. Stephen
Britney Soldner
Lindsey Trimbo

Sauk Rapids-Rice
Susana Manea

St. Cloud Area School District
Jodee Blair
Devon Bowker
Paige Janorschke
Vida A. Peterson

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 3rd at the St. Paul River Centre.

2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON