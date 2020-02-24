Minnesota Task Force Offers Steps to Reduce Police Shootings

ST. PAUL (AP) — A Minnesota working group on reducing police-involved deadly force encounters is recommending that officers should get better training in de-escalation skills and in dealing with people experiencing mental health crises.

Minnesota's two highest-ranking black law enforcement officials _ Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington _ formed the working group following several high-profile fatal shootings of black men by police officers.

Harrington said at a news conference Monday that the group believes believe the proposals, if implemented, will prevent and reduce officer-involved shootings. Minnesota has had more than 100 of them over the last five years.