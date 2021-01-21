Minnesota Surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has now passed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths after reporting 32 additional deaths Wednesday. Sherburne and Benton County each recorded one death which brings the statewide total to 6,011.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,292 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Stearns County has 32 new cases, Sherburne County 13 new cases and Benton County has 5.

More than 450,000 Minnesotans have contracted the virus with approximately 17,000 still needing isolation.

Hospitalizations are now at 23,676 with those needing care in the ICU approaching 5,000.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app