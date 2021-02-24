Minnesota Supreme Court Hands Victory to PolyMet Copper Mine
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed an appeals court's rejection of a critical air emissions permit for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine and sent the case back for further proceedings.
The court ruled Wednesday that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was not required under federal law to investigate allegations of ``sham permitting.''
The high court overturned a decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals last March to send the air permit for the $1 billion mine back to the regulators for further review.
PolyMet would be Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine.
The appeals court will now consider other allegations.
