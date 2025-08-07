UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday night into Friday.

The National Weather Service says the late round could be strong with damaging winds as the main risk. The best chance would be in western Minnesota, closer to the main risk area in the Dakotas.

Then again, on late Friday into early Saturday.

Storms are most likely to form in the Dakotas and move into Minnesota.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary hazards.

St. Cloud received .19 inches of rain early Wednesday morning. We're a half inch below normal for the month so far. But, we're still more than 4 1/2 inches above normal for for the summer months.

Just seven percent of Minnesota is still abnormally dry according to last week's updated information from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Two percent is in a Moderate Drought. Those areas are in the far northwest part of Minnesota.

Excessive heat is possible Friday afternoon with heat indices potentially around 100 degrees.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 81 degrees. The normal low is 58 degrees.