Minnesota State Freezing Fall Tuition for Undergrads

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota State college and university system plans to freeze fall semester tuition rates for undergraduate students.

The freeze will hold tuition rates at the level charged for fiscal year 2020 for students at all 30 Minnesota State schools. Chancellor Devinder Malhotra says a three-percent tuition increase will go into effect in the spring of 2021 to fund inflationary costs and bolster long-term financial sustainability.

Minnesota State, which includes St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical & Community College, plans to offer a mix of on-campus and online courses for the fall semester with enforced social distancing and increased cleaning and disinfection protocols. Malhotra says policies will be refined as federal and state COVID-19 guidance changes.

“Thanks to the incredible work of our faculty, our staff, and our students, we have tremendous flexibility to quickly pivot to either more restrictive or less restrictive modes should conditions change,” said Malhotra.

Minnesota State reports steady summer session enrollment numbers but is bracing for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to have a “significant” impact on enrollment numbers in the fall.

Minnesota State operates campuses in 54 communities across the state.