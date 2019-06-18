Minnesota State Fair Announces 31 New Foods [GALLERY]

St. Paul – The Minnesota State Fair announces 31 official new foods and seven new food vendors are being added to the expansive menu already offered at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

In total, nearly 500 foods are available at 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Some of the new foods include Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites, Cuban Fusion Fajitas, No Bologna Coney, Nordic Waffle in Pebbles and Bam Bam and Al Pastr varieties and the Mini Donut Latte.

A few of the new vendors include Blue Ox Burger Bar, Kora's Cookie Dough and Thelma's Handmade Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Minnesota State Fair runs August 22nd through Labor Day.

