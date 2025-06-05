The spring turkey hunt in Minnesota is record setting. The DNR released their spring harvest numbers and the record that was set last year has been surpassed by this year's harvest. Last year's record was 16,714 while this year's number is 16,880. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says it was another banner season for turkey hunters. He says Central Minnesota had one of the highest harvest totals. Schmitt indicates 2 permit areas cover Central Minnesota, (507 and 508). He says those 2 areas accounted for almost half of the harvest total in the state.

Takeaways from Turkey Hunt

Schmitt says there were other takeaways from this year's turkey hunt. Turkey license sales were up about 11% from last year, approximately 59,000 licenses sold. That is not a record. The record is 60,000 sold in 2020. Schmitt says not many younger birds were shot this year. He says lots of 2 and 3 year-olds were shot which tells him we had good hatches. Schmitt believes if there is a good hatch this year, we'll have another good season next year. The fall turkey hunt is typically less popular.

Watercraft Operating Permit

More information has become available on the upcoming new state law requiring a watercraft permit for some boaters starting July 1, 2025. Schmitt says the 1-time $34.95 fee will apply starting July 1 for those 12 years of age or older born after June 30, 2004. He says the plan is to phase it in through 2028. Schmitt says in the year 2028 if you are born after 1987 you'll need to have a watercraft permit to operate a boat. Anyone born prior to 1987 will not need to have this permit.

Where the Money is Going

Schmitt indicates the money generated from the watercraft permit fee will not go to the DNR. Instead the money will go to a 3rd party as an expense to take the online test. Schmitt indicates the DNR already has courses for ATV, snowmobiles, and firearms so this isn't that unusual. These courses are typically 3-4 hours in length and this new watercraft safety course is approximately 3 hours.

Muskie Fishing Opener

The Muskie fishing opener in Minnesota is Saturday. Schmitt says options locally include Sugar Lake in Annandale, the Horseshoe Chain of lakes in Richmond and Cold Spring, and the Mississippi River north of Sartell.

