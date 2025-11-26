UNDATED (WJON News) -- As you dig out from our first bout with winter weather this season, it looks like round two won't be far behind.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says snow will move in Friday evening and overnight, lasting into Sunday morning.

While there is uncertainty about the exact location and amounts of snowfall, confidence is growing that at least moderate snowfall (greater than 3 inches) will occur across a large portion of the region Friday through Saturday.

Confidence is high (>80%) that the region will see 3-6+" of snow over 36 hours, with moderate confidence (40-60%) of 9+" of snow.

After Tuesday's snow, St. Cloud has had 4.8 inches of snow so far this season, which is still below normal.

If you have travel plans this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, you can stay up to date on the latest road conditions on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

Prepare now for the potential impacts from this system and keep a close eye on the forecast in the coming days.

Get our free mobile app

This system will be followed by even colder temperatures as we close out November on Sunday.

The normal high for St. Cloud this time of the year is 34 degrees. Highs are expected to be in the teens, with lows in the negative digits starting on Sunday.

loading...

Climate Prediction Center