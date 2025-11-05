UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some Minnesotans could see their first snowflakes this weekend.

The National Weather Service says the best chance of precipitation in the coming days comes Saturday, when a mix of rain and snow will be possible for southwest and south central Minnesota.

According to the map below from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, far Southwestern Minnesota has the best chance for accumulating snow.

Those with travel or outdoor plans this weekend should be monitoring the forecast for Saturday, as a quick-moving system could bring accumulating snow to parts of the region.

Uncertainty in the storm track/temperature leads to low confidence in exact snowfall amounts. However, the potential for accumulating snow is growing, so you should consider completing your winter weather prep while it's still warm this week.

As of right now, it looks unlikely that the St. Cloud area would get any accumulating snow on Saturday. We have not had any snow so far this season. We are about 1.6 inches below normal for the season.

Expect high temperatures in the 30s and lows in the teens in St. Cloud over the weekend.