Minnesota Senate Takes Up GOP ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Senate has held its first votes on a package of Republican-backed education bills promoted as a ``Parents Bill of Rights.''

Most them likely won't make it through the Democratic-controlled House this session. But the debate tees up some hot-button social issues for the election campaign.

A bill allowing parents to review all instructional materials ``without cost and immediately on request,`` passed 37-30 Thursday.

Senate GOP leaders decided to defer the debate over one of the most contentious bills _ one opposed by advocates for LGBTQ youth _ until an unspecified future date, citing a scheduling crunch.