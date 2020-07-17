Minnesota Sees Nearly 700 New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw nearly 700 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 669 newly confirmed cases and 7 more deaths.

Stearns County saw a small climb in cases with 15, while Sherburne County had 8 and Benton County had 4 case.

MDH says the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus are at 252, with 110 in the ICU, both up from the day before.

Over 819,000 tests have been completed, resulting in over 45,000 confirmed cases statewide.