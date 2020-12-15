Minnesota Sees Low COVID-19 Cases, Deaths For Second Straight Day

ST. PAUL -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 and deaths related from the virus remain relatively low for the second straight day.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 2,340 new cases of the coronavirus reported Monday, that's roughly 680 less than the day before.

Locally, Stearns County reported 49 new cases, Sherburne County had 43 and Benton County had 22.

The state also reported 21 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, up three from the previous day. For the second straight day the tri-county area reported zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Minnesota has had 384,164 people test positive for the coronavirus and 4,483 total deaths.