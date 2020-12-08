Minnesota Sees a Drop in COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a significant drop in the number of positive cases statewide and in the number of deaths.

There were 3,080 new positive cases from Monday and 22 people died statewide. One of those deaths was reported in Benton County.

For the first time in days, Stearns County's case number fell below triple digits at 71 positive tests. Sherburne County had 52 new cases and Benton County had 23.

Minnesota is nearing a total of 360,000 positive cases but nearly 315,000 no longer need to be in isolation.

Overall, 18,594 people have had to be hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 4,063 needing treatment in the ICU.