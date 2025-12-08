UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is out with its annual reminder about not oversalting your driveway and sidewalk.

In a typical winter, we scatter about 404,000 tons of chloride-containing salt on our paved surfaces across Minnesota.

Not only does salt damage our infrastructure and plants, but it is also harmful to our waters. Salt is commonly over-applied, sending too much chloride into our waterways.

The MPCA suggests you shovel and scrape as much as you can, which will result in less salt being required. They say you need to know what you are buying, and beware of labeling claims such as "environmentally friendly" or "pet friendly". When temperatures dip to 15 degrees or colder, most salts stop working, and you should use sand for traction instead. Around 12 ounces, enough to fill a coffee mug, can effectively treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares. Be sure to sweep up salt on dry surfaces because leftover salt is no longer doing any work. And, wear proper footwear with good traction.