Minnesota Revenues Continue to be Above Forecast
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's revenues continue to be strong in the new fiscal year.
The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget says the net general fund revenues totaled over $1.93 billion in August, which was $69 million - or 3.7 percent - more than what was forecast for the month back in February.
Individual income, corporate, and other tax revenues exceeded the forecast, while only sales taxes were lower than expected.
For the fiscal year 2023 so far, which includes the months of July and August combined, year-to-date receipts are now nearly $3.70 billion, $133 million more than forecast.
