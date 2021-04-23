Minnesota Reports Small Spike in New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw another small spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 2,167 new positives and 10 more deaths reported Thursday.

None of the deaths were in the tri-county area. As far as new cases, Stearns County led they way with 81 new cases, Sherburne County added 67 and Benton County had 16.

Since the pandemic began over 564,584 people have tested positive for the virus, and 7,064 people have died in Minnesota.

The state has completed almost 9-million COVID-19 tests.