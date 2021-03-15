Minnesota Reports 829 New COVID Cases, Stearns County Adds 26

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota reported 829 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Sunday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

No new deaths were reported in the tri-county area, however, Stearns County did record 26 new positives of the coronavirus, Sherburne County added 21 and Benton County had 9.

In total, over 6,700 people have died and over 489,200 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state has completed over 7.7 million COVID-19 tests.