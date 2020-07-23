Minnesota Reports 763 New Cases of COVID, 9 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- There were 763 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Minnesota has a total of over 48,700 positive cases throughout the state.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 12 new cases, Sherburne County added 14 and Benton County had 2 new cases.

MDH says 282 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 107 of those in the ICU.

There have been over 905,000 tests completed in Minnesota.