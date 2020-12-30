Minnesota Reporting 66 New COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 66 more people died Tuesday from COVID-19. Two of those deaths occurred in the tri-county area, with one each in Stearns and Benton counties.

There were 2,019 new cases of the virus statewide. Stearns County reported 60 new cases, Sherburne County 28 new cases, and Benton County with 18 new cases.

Overall, 5,262 Minnesotans have died from complications related to COVID-19.

More than 413,000 people in the state have contracted the virus, with just over 399,000 of them no longer needing to be in isolation.

Minnesota has now completed more than 5.5-million COVID-19 tests.