Minnesota Records 9 Additional COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,323 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday and 9 more deaths.

Stearns County added 43 new cases for a total of 19,401 since the pandemic started. Sherburne County added 26 new cases and now has a total of 9,248 residents who have contracted the virus. And, Benton County has 16 new cases bringing their total to 4,782.

The state's death toll is at 6,798 with more than 508,000 Minnesotans having contracted the virus.

Minnesota has also surpassed 8-million completed tests.