ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is a lucky Powerball winner in Minnesota on Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Wannaska at the Riverfront Store.

That is a small community just south of Roseau in northwestern Minnesota.

During Wednesday night's drawing, there was also a $2 million winning ticket sold in Kentucky, and $1 million tickets sold in California and Florida.

However, no one won the jackpot in last (Wednesday) night's drawing, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $820 million, or $383.5 million if you take the lump sum, for the next drawing on Saturday.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

Other lottery prizes currently up for grabs include the Mega Millions jackpot at $50 million, Lotto America at just over $8.7 million, and the Gopher 5 game over $1 million.