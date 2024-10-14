As the last moments of National Dessert Day tick to an end, we come to a realization -- EVERY DAY is Dessert Day.

If you're like me, you haven't met a dessert you haven't liked. It's sort of like pizza -- even when it's bad it's good. Really good.

But I digress.

The online casino and sportsbook website SpinBet pulled together the latest data via Google Search Planner to reveal the Top 10 monthly sweets online searches per month.

So without any further ado...

MINNESOTA'S TOP 10 DESSERTS ACCORDING TO INTERNET SEARCH DATA:

#10. Pecan Pie -- 750 average searches each month

Pecan pie gets 750 searches on average each month. And at this time of year, it's probably those among us who are already stressing about what to make for Thanksgiving. (Pro tip: Call a bakery and buy your pie. It's so much less stress.)

#9. Churros -- 800 average searches each month

I remember a trip to a brewery in Central Wisconsin in 2023. I didn't drive. Good thing, too, because those churros from the last drive through Mexican place across the street were AMAZING.

#8. Key Lime Pie -- 1,100 average searches each month

Yum. But as much as I like to bake, I'll let the pros at a restaurant serve up a slice of that tangy pie, thank you.

#7. Ice Cream Sundae -- 1,500 average searches each month

My love affair with ice cream sundaes sort of ended after I dropped a lot of weight. But there are times when a small DQ sundae -- hot fudge, please -- makes an appearance every so often.

#6. Apple Pie -- 2,200 average searches each month

I'm a little surprised apple pie is only at #6. After all, there's perhaps no other American dessert than mom's apple pie. And those apple pies made this time of year are just the best.

#5. Brownies -- 2,400 average searches each month

Minnesotans love their brownies. And there are all sorts: underbaked, overbaked, gooey, lots of crusty corners or just slabs of super-rich chocolatey goodness. Might I suggest the brownies at St. Cloud's Firehouse Subs.

#4. Cheesecake -- 3,500 average searches each month

Personally, this is MY number one. Creamy and not too sweet, topped or plain. These days I make a high protein, fake-out cheesecake. But every so often a small wedge of decadent New York or Philly Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with cherries...yum.

#3. Tiramisu -- 4,400 average searches each month

Tiramisu -- "A Little Pick-Me-Up" -- is coffee, lady fingers, mascarpone, eggs and lots of sugar. How exotic.

#2. Cookies -- 8,100 average searches each month

One of my co-workers and her mom make a bazillion types of cookies as gifts of love every Christmas time. What a great surprise to go to the lunchroom and see a sampling of all those amazing cookies. Of course, you don't need the holidays to chomp on a little mound of goodness. (For the record, Oatmeal Raisin cookies are the bomb. Fight me.)

Get our free mobile app

AND THE TOP DESSERT IN MINNESOTA BASED ON MONTHLY SEARCH VOLUME...

#1. Donuts -- 9,900 average searches each month

Who doesn't like deep fried pastry filled, glazed, or just plain? Good thing have a wide variety of greawt donut shops, bakeries and convenience stores with an array of tasty rings of goodness. (And did you hear Krispy Kreme may be coming back to Minnesota? Cross your fingers we'll see that Hot Donuts sign lit near you soon. )

Of course, Spinbet did a national listing as well. In brief, it found the top search volume for desserts ranked like this:

1. Donuts

2. Cookies

3. Tiramisu

4. Cheesecake

5. Churros

6. Brownies

7. Apple Pie AND Key Lime Pie (Tied)

9. Pecan Pie

10. Pie Cream Sundae

You know what's weird about this list? There's no cake. Hmmm...

Even if it's no longer National Dessert Day, always remember -- eat dessert first.