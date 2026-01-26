UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association wants a meeting with President Donald Trump.

In a news release issued Sunday, it says communities across our state are experiencing heightened stress and uncertainty. Law enforcement professionals are being asked to operate in complex, high-pressure environments. MCPA has requested a meeting with the president to discuss the issues directly.

The release goes on to say Minnesota's law enforcement officers are facing growing challenges in fulfilling their core responsibilities of protecting life, enforcing the law, and serving communities in accordance with constitutional principles. That work depends on comprehensive training, sound investigative practices, adherence to the rule of law, and effective coordination among local, state, and federal partners.

MCPA says accountability, transparency, and professionalism are essential to maintaining public trust. The MCPA says they remain committed to the constitutional protections that define the relationship between the public and government authority. Public trust depends on consistent, professional conduct.