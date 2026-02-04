ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two men with ties to St. Cloud State University's men's hockey program will be skating in this year's Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Get our free mobile app

Patrick Russell/SCSU Patrick Russell/SCSU loading...

Alumni Patrick Russell, who played for SCSU from 2014 through 2016, and Oliver Lauridsen, who wore the red and black from 2008 through 2011, have been named to the Denmark Olympic Team.

Russell, a forward, scored 66 points in two seasons for the Huskies from 2014-16, helping St. Cloud State to two NCAA Tournament appearances and an NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship in 2016.

Lauridsen, a defenseman, scored 22 points in three seasons for the Huskies from 2008-11.

Oliver Lauridsen/SCSU Oliver Lauridsen/SCSU loading...

The duo will compete in their second consecutive Olympics after representing their home country at the 2022 Beijing Games.

The two men's hockey players join eight women with ties to the SCSU women's program, bringing the total field of this year's Olympians who spent time on the St. Cloud State campus to 10 athletes.

Read More: Eight SCSU Players Selected For Winter Olympics In Italy | l

In total, 11 former SCSU men's hockey players will have made 14 appearances on Olympic rosters:

Bret Hedican (Team USA – 1992 Albertville, 2006 Turin),

Mark Parrish (Team USA – 2006 Turin),

Matt Cullen (Team USA – 2006 Turin),

Ryan Malone (Team USA – 2010 Vancouver),

Andreas Nodl (Team Austria – 2014 Sochi),

Will Borgen (Team USA – 2018 PyeongChang),

Garrett Roe (Team USA – 2018 PyeongChang),

Sam Hentges (Team USA – 2022 Beijing),

Nick Perbix (Team USA – 2022 Beijing)