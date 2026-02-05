UNDATED (WJON News) -- Today is a good day to do something positive. The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club is participating in Optimist International's Day of Optimism.

It is a day meant to promote a positive mindset and recognize the community service of Optimist Club members.

The day is designed to foster optimism, encourage positive change, and highlight the efforts of volunteers who work to create a brighter future for communities. The club encourages each of us to perform acts of kindness for each other and to do what we can to bring out the best in youth.

The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club has contributed more than 3.7 million dollars to youth activities in Central Minnesota since its inception in 1974. It has won a number of awards at the district and national levels and was named the International Club of the Year in 2020-2021.