Minnesota Pheasant Numbers Similar to 2023 Ahead of Opener

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's pheasant season opens on Saturday and hunters should have an equal chance to bag birds as last year.

The 2024 August Roadside Survey shows a similar number of birds as 2023.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says despite a mild winter with little snow, a wet spring negatively impacted nesting.

The survey noted a 6% increase in pheasants in West Central Minnesota, 34% increase in Central Minnesota, and a 70% increase in East-Central Minnesota.

Bird populations declined by 29% in Southwestern Minnesota and 9% in the Southeast. However, the DNR says the pheasant index in Southwestern Minnesota remains above the statewide average.

Hunters can take two pheasants per day through November 30th with a six-rooster limit. Starting on December 1st, the daily bag limit is three birds per day and a possession limit of nine.

Hunters must have a small game license and those ages 18-64 must have a pheasant stamp.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker