Minnesota Pheasant Numbers Similar to 2023 Ahead of Opener
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's pheasant season opens on Saturday and hunters should have an equal chance to bag birds as last year.
The 2024 August Roadside Survey shows a similar number of birds as 2023.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says despite a mild winter with little snow, a wet spring negatively impacted nesting.
The survey noted a 6% increase in pheasants in West Central Minnesota, 34% increase in Central Minnesota, and a 70% increase in East-Central Minnesota.
Bird populations declined by 29% in Southwestern Minnesota and 9% in the Southeast. However, the DNR says the pheasant index in Southwestern Minnesota remains above the statewide average.
Hunters can take two pheasants per day through November 30th with a six-rooster limit. Starting on December 1st, the daily bag limit is three birds per day and a possession limit of nine.
Hunters must have a small game license and those ages 18-64 must have a pheasant stamp.
