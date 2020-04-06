Minnesota One the Hardest Hit With Job Losses [PODCAST]

Minnesota has the 6th largest spike in jobless claims based on evidence obtained by Smart Asset.  Smart Asset spokesperson Mark Locastro joined me on WJON today.  He indicated that their numbers don't include last week's jobless claims which he suspects spiked even more.  Hear our conversation below.

 

Smart Asset breaks down which industries have been hit hardest by Covid-19.  If you'd like to see the results find them here.

