Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.

The same-day issued cards are part of a pilot program authorized by the Minnesota Legislature. It runs through the end of June.

Only Class D driver's licenses, permits and Minnesota IDs are included in the program. Not available for same-day are REAL ID, enhanced driver's licenses, or commercial licenses.

There is no additional fee, however, same-day issued cards have a slightly different look and feel than traditionally issued cards. The same-day cards are less flexible.

A reminder that starting on May 3rd you will not be able to use a standard driver's license or ID to board a domestic flight or enter certain federal facilities, you will need to have a REAL ID or a passport for that.