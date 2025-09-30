UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a much warmer-than-normal September, what might be in store for Minnesota in October?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for October. They say we should expect to see a continuation of temperatures well above average.

St. Cloud's average high temperature at the beginning of the month is about 64 degrees. By the end of the month, our average high temperature is about 49 degrees.

Though the calendar may flip to October on Wednesday, the weather will be stuck in August through at least Saturday.

The Weather Channel's forecast is calling for highs in the mid to upper 80s through the first four days of October. Temperatures are expected to fall next week, with highs mainly in the 60s, which, of course, will still be above normal.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center's outlook is for average precipitation in October.

St. Cloud averages about 2.50 inches of rain in October and about one inch of snow.

The Weather Channel's forecast is showing a small chance for rain on Sunday and again on Thursday of next week.

St. Cloud has had 25.21 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 1.66 inches above normal. However, it has been drier than normal in August and September.