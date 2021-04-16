Minnesota Nearing 7,000 COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The state of Minnesota is closing in on 7,000 COVID-19 deaths.

There were 6 more fatalities from complications related to COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total now to 6,995.

There were 2,299 additional cases Thursday bringing that total to 552,117 since the pandemic began.

Sherburne County led the tri-county area with 71 new cases, while Stearns County added 67 and Benton County 13.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 27,202 active cases.